The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) and Florida Gators (0-0) will clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Utah vs. Florida?

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Utah 35, Florida 23
  • Utah finished with a 7-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).
  • The Utes won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year.
  • Last season, Florida was the underdog six times and won two of those games.
  • The Gators did not win as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline last season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • The Utes have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Utah (-4.5)
  • Utah's record against the spread last year was 8-6-0.
  • The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 as 4.5-point favorites or more last year.
  • Florida had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Gators went 3-1 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • Utah played 11 games with over 44.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
  • Utah played in nine games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 23.6 more points per game (68.1) a season ago than this game's total of 44.5 points.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.8 57.5 58.1
Implied Total AVG 35.6 37.7 33.6
ATS Record 8-6-0 5-2-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-0 2-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Florida

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.8 56.7 56.8
Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.4 34
ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-2 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

