Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the UCF vs. Kent State Game – Thursday, August 31
The UCF Knights (0-0) will clash with the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UCF vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
When and Where is UCF vs. Kent State?
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UCF 36, Kent State 20
- UCF won 72.7% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-3).
- The Knights played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Kent State was an underdog five times last season and won once.
- The Golden Flashes had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +2000 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 99.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kent State (+35.5)
- Against the spread, UCF went 7-7-0 last season.
- The Knights covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- Kent State's record against the spread last year was 5-7-0.
- The Golden Flashes did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last year.
Parlay your bets together on the UCF vs. Kent State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- UCF played seven games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
- UCF played in eight games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54.5 points.
- These teams averaged a combined 61.3 points per game a season ago, 6.8 more points than the total of 54.5 set for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
UCF
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.8
|56.4
|61.1
|Implied Total AVG
|35.1
|36.6
|33.7
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|2-5-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-3
|5-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Kent State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.5
|63.4
|60.1
|Implied Total AVG
|39.3
|40
|38.9
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|1-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|1-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.