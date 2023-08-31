On Thursday, Mookie Betts (batting .537 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 156 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .316 with 73 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 31 games this year (24.6%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Betts has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (56 of 126), with two or more RBI 24 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 78 times this year (61.9%), including 29 games with multiple runs (23.0%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .340 AVG .293 .432 OBP .389 .681 SLG .547 38 XBH 35 21 HR 15 44 RBI 50 47/36 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings