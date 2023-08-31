On Thursday, Mookie Betts (batting .537 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 156 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .316 with 73 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.7% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 31 games this year (24.6%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Betts has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (56 of 126), with two or more RBI 24 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored at least once 78 times this year (61.9%), including 29 games with multiple runs (23.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 64
.340 AVG .293
.432 OBP .389
.681 SLG .547
38 XBH 35
21 HR 15
44 RBI 50
47/36 K/BB 43/40
3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.