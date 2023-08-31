Mookie Betts vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Mookie Betts (batting .537 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 156 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .316 with 73 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 31 games this year (24.6%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (56 of 126), with two or more RBI 24 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 78 times this year (61.9%), including 29 games with multiple runs (23.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.340
|AVG
|.293
|.432
|OBP
|.389
|.681
|SLG
|.547
|38
|XBH
|35
|21
|HR
|15
|44
|RBI
|50
|47/36
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.