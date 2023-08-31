Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game – Thursday, August 31
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) will battle in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Minnesota vs. Nebraska?
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Minnesota 32, Nebraska 13
- Minnesota won 70% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (7-3).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter last year, the Golden Gophers had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).
- Nebraska won one of the seven games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Cornhuskers had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +240 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 75.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Minnesota (-7.5)
- Minnesota's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.
- Against the spread, as 7.5-point favorites or greater, the Golden Gophers went 5-3 last year.
- Nebraska beat the spread five times in 12 games last season.
- The Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- Minnesota played four games with over 43 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Minnesota played in six games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points.
- Minnesota and Nebraska combined to average 7.8 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Minnesota
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.7
|45.8
|42.8
|Implied Total AVG
|29.7
|32.9
|24.6
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-7-1
|3-5-0
|2-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|5-2
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Nebraska
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|55.4
|49.2
|Implied Total AVG
|33.5
|34.9
|31.6
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-4-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|1-6-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-4
|1-2
