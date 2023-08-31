The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .222 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

In 54.0% of his 100 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.0%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has had at least one RBI in 19.0% of his games this year (19 of 100), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (30.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .219 AVG .226 .281 OBP .278 .331 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings