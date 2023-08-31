Miguel Rojas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .222 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- In 54.0% of his 100 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.0%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has had at least one RBI in 19.0% of his games this year (19 of 100), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (30.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.219
|AVG
|.226
|.281
|OBP
|.278
|.331
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first.
