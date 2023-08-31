The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .222 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 54.0% of his 100 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.0%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Rojas has had at least one RBI in 19.0% of his games this year (19 of 100), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (30.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.219 AVG .226
.281 OBP .278
.331 SLG .271
12 XBH 7
3 HR 0
18 RBI 6
23/13 K/BB 20/11
4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
  • Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first.
