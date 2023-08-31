Max Muncy vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on August 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 15 doubles, 31 home runs and 73 walks while batting .208.
- He ranks 134th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Muncy enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .444 with two homers.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 110 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
- In 23.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 48 games this season (43.6%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 57 of 110 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.225
|AVG
|.193
|.378
|OBP
|.302
|.516
|SLG
|.465
|21
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|15
|37
|RBI
|51
|56/42
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Strider (15-4) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
