Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on August 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 15 doubles, 31 home runs and 73 walks while batting .208.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Muncy enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .444 with two homers.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 110 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.

In 23.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven home a run in 48 games this season (43.6%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 57 of 110 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .225 AVG .193 .378 OBP .302 .516 SLG .465 21 XBH 25 16 HR 15 37 RBI 51 56/42 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

