On Thursday, Jason Heyward (.607 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .262 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

In 45.5% of his games this season (45 of 99), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 13.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (38 of 99), with two or more runs nine times (9.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .276 AVG .248 .358 OBP .336 .559 SLG .403 18 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 13 27/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

