Jason Heyward vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jason Heyward (.607 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .262 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (45 of 99), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (38 of 99), with two or more runs nine times (9.1%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.276
|AVG
|.248
|.358
|OBP
|.336
|.559
|SLG
|.403
|18
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Braves will send Strider (15-4) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers.
