James Outman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- In 54.9% of his games this season (67 of 122), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 52 games this year (42.6%), including 15 multi-run games (12.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.263
|AVG
|.245
|.365
|OBP
|.349
|.430
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|27
|70/25
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Strider (15-4) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9) among pitchers who qualify.
