The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

In 54.9% of his games this season (67 of 122), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 52 games this year (42.6%), including 15 multi-run games (12.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .263 AVG .245 .365 OBP .349 .430 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 32 RBI 27 70/25 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

