The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.
  • He ranks 85th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
  • In 54.9% of his games this season (67 of 122), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.3%).
  • He has scored in 52 games this year (42.6%), including 15 multi-run games (12.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 60
.263 AVG .245
.365 OBP .349
.430 SLG .441
15 XBH 19
7 HR 10
32 RBI 27
70/25 K/BB 77/29
10 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
  • The Braves are sending Strider (15-4) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9) among pitchers who qualify.
