Freddie Freeman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .674 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.591) and OPS (1.007) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this year (101 of 132), with more than one hit 55 times (41.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 23 games this year (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (15.2%).
- He has scored in 80 of 132 games this year, and more than once 28 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.321
|AVG
|.364
|.385
|OBP
|.447
|.551
|SLG
|.632
|37
|XBH
|42
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|50
|49/27
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9) among pitchers who qualify.
