The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .674 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.591) and OPS (1.007) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this year (101 of 132), with more than one hit 55 times (41.7%).

He has hit a home run in 23 games this year (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (15.2%).

He has scored in 80 of 132 games this year, and more than once 28 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .321 AVG .364 .385 OBP .447 .551 SLG .632 37 XBH 42 12 HR 13 40 RBI 50 49/27 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings