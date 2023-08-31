Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 31
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (87-45) into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET. Acuna is at .334, the fourth-best average in the league, and Freeman ranks third at .342.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (15-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Lynn - LAD (10-9, 5.56 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
- Lynn is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Lynn will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Lance Lynn vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.502) and ranks first in home runs hit (250) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1251 total hits and first in MLB action scoring 770 runs.
- Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Lynn has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out six.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (15-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, a 5.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.057 in 26 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9).
Spencer Strider vs. Dodgers
- The Dodgers have scored 747 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 208 home runs, second in the league.
- The Dodgers have gone 5-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.