Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (87-45) into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET. Acuna is at .334, the fourth-best average in the league, and Freeman ranks third at .342.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (15-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Lynn - LAD (10-9, 5.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.

Lynn is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Lynn will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Lance Lynn vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.502) and ranks first in home runs hit (250) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1251 total hits and first in MLB action scoring 770 runs.

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Lynn has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (15-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, a 5.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.057 in 26 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9).

Spencer Strider vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 747 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 208 home runs, second in the league.

The Dodgers have gone 5-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.