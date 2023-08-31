On Thursday, August 31, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (87-45) visit Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +120. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (15-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - LAD (10-9, 5.56 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 79, or 66.4%, of the 119 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 68-28 (winning 70.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs once.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+270) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+360)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

