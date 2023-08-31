How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.
- Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 747 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.229 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers' Lance Lynn (10-9) will make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-4
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-0
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/31/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Max Fried
|9/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Bryce Elder
|9/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Charlie Morton
|9/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Braxton Garrett
