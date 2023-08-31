Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 747 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.229 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers' Lance Lynn (10-9) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Caleb Ferguson Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Home Ryan Pepiot Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves - Home Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Braxton Garrett

