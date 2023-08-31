Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Spencer Strider, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of its 131 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-21 37-28 20-21 62-28 61-30 21-19

