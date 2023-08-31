Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) and the Atlanta Braves (87-45) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on August 31.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (15-4) against the Dodgers and Lance Lynn (10-9).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Los Angeles has won two of three games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (747 total runs).

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule