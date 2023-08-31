On Thursday, David Peralta (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 64 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has had an RBI in 33 games this season (30.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.0% of his games this year (36 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .275 AVG .270 .313 OBP .302 .438 SLG .362 13 XBH 13 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 26/8 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings