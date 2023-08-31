David Peralta vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, David Peralta (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 64 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has had an RBI in 33 games this season (30.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33.0% of his games this year (36 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.313
|OBP
|.302
|.438
|SLG
|.362
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/10
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will send Strider (15-4) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
