Amed Rosario vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (.190 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 120 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (5.0%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|9
|.313
|AVG
|.192
|.361
|OBP
|.276
|.469
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|6
|33/14
|K/BB
|6/3
|7
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.52), sixth in WHIP (1.057), and first in K/9 (13.9).
