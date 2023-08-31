The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (.190 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 120 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.

He has gone deep in six games this season (5.0%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 9 .313 AVG .192 .361 OBP .276 .469 SLG .385 22 XBH 2 2 HR 1 23 RBI 6 33/14 K/BB 6/3 7 SB 3

