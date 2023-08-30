The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .271.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 65.0% of his 103 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 44.7% of his games this year (46 of 103), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .276 AVG .265 .355 OBP .377 .487 SLG .431 18 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 29 46/22 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

