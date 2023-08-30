Will Smith vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 65.0% of his 103 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 44.7% of his games this year (46 of 103), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.276
|AVG
|.265
|.355
|OBP
|.377
|.487
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|46/22
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt (1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.91, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
