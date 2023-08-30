Mookie Betts vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (batting .512 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (154) this season while batting .314 with 73 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 78.4% of his games this year (98 of 125), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 24.8% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (44.8%), with more than one RBI in 24 of those contests (19.2%).
- He has scored in 77 of 125 games this year, and more than once 29 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.338
|AVG
|.293
|.429
|OBP
|.389
|.684
|SLG
|.547
|38
|XBH
|35
|21
|HR
|15
|44
|RBI
|50
|47/35
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.91, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
