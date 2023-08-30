On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (batting .512 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (154) this season while batting .314 with 73 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 78.4% of his games this year (98 of 125), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 24.8% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (44.8%), with more than one RBI in 24 of those contests (19.2%).

He has scored in 77 of 125 games this year, and more than once 29 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .338 AVG .293 .429 OBP .389 .684 SLG .547 38 XBH 35 21 HR 15 44 RBI 50 47/35 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings