Miguel Rojas vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt on August 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .224.
- Rojas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (54 of 99), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 3.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 99), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (19.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.223
|AVG
|.226
|.282
|OBP
|.278
|.338
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|22/12
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 5.91 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
