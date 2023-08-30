Miguel Rojas and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt on August 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .224.

Rojas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353.

In 54.5% of his games this season (54 of 99), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 3.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 99), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (19.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .223 AVG .226 .282 OBP .278 .338 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 22/12 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

