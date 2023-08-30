On Wednesday, Max Muncy (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .205 with 14 doubles, 31 home runs and 72 walks.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Muncy enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 56 of 109 games this season (51.4%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (17.4%).

In 23.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven home a run in 47 games this year (43.1%), including more than one RBI in 20.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 52.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .218 AVG .193 .372 OBP .302 .508 SLG .465 20 XBH 25 16 HR 15 34 RBI 51 55/41 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

