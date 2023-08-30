Max Muncy vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Max Muncy (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .205 with 14 doubles, 31 home runs and 72 walks.
- He ranks 134th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Muncy enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 56 of 109 games this season (51.4%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (17.4%).
- In 23.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 47 games this year (43.1%), including more than one RBI in 20.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 52.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.218
|AVG
|.193
|.372
|OBP
|.302
|.508
|SLG
|.465
|20
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|15
|34
|RBI
|51
|55/41
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt (1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.91, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
