On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (batting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (21 of 98), with more than one RBI nine times (9.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (9.2%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .274 AVG .248 .359 OBP .336 .540 SLG .403 17 XBH 12 8 HR 4 20 RBI 13 27/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings