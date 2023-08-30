Jason Heyward vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (batting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (21 of 98), with more than one RBI nine times (9.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (9.2%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.274
|AVG
|.248
|.359
|OBP
|.336
|.540
|SLG
|.403
|17
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.91 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
