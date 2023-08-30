On Wednesday, James Outman (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 54.5% of his games this season (66 of 121), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 121), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven in a run in 34 games this year (28.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.4%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .264 AVG .245 .367 OBP .349 .434 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 32 RBI 27 68/25 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings