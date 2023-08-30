James Outman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, James Outman (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (66 of 121), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 121), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven in a run in 34 games this year (28.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.4%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.264
|AVG
|.245
|.367
|OBP
|.349
|.434
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|27
|68/25
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.91 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
