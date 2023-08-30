Freddie Freeman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .372 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 100 of 131 games this season (76.3%), including multiple hits 54 times (41.2%).
- In 22 games this season, he has homered (16.8%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 55 games this season (42.0%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 60.3% of his games this season (79 of 131), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (20.6%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.318
|AVG
|.364
|.383
|OBP
|.447
|.536
|SLG
|.632
|35
|XBH
|42
|11
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|50
|49/27
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 5.91 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
