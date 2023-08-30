After hitting .372 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 100 of 131 games this season (76.3%), including multiple hits 54 times (41.2%).

In 22 games this season, he has homered (16.8%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

In 55 games this season (42.0%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 60.3% of his games this season (79 of 131), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (20.6%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .318 AVG .364 .383 OBP .447 .536 SLG .632 35 XBH 42 11 HR 13 38 RBI 50 49/27 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

