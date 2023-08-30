The Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-6, 5.91 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot

Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has a 5.91 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.

Pfaadt is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Pfaadt is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 appearances this season.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers team that is batting .257 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .461 (second in the league) with 206 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Pfaadt has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out five.

