Player prop bet options for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 75 walks and 94 RBI (154 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .314/.408/.612 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 51 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI (178 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .341/.415/.584 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 25 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 64 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.364/.524 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 87 RBI (129 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .269/.346/.520 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

