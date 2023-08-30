Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on August 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 75 walks and 94 RBI (154 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .314/.408/.612 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 51 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI (178 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .341/.415/.584 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 25
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 25 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 64 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.364/.524 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 25
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 87 RBI (129 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .269/.346/.520 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
