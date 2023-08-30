When the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) meet at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, August 30, Ryan Pepiot will get the call for the Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt to the hill. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +150 odds to upset. The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-6, 5.91 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 69 (63.3%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 24-14 record (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 45.7%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 10 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) David Peralta 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

