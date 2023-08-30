The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 206 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers are eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (740 total runs).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.232).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Caleb Ferguson Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ryan Pepiot Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves - Home - - 9/2/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves - Home Clayton Kershaw Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn Jesús Luzardo

