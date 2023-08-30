How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 206 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers are eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (740 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.232).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-4
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/31/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Bryce Elder
|9/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Charlie Morton
|9/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Jesús Luzardo
