Freddie Freeman and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. A 10-run over/under is listed in this game.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. For seven straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that span being 9.1 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 69 of the 109 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.3%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games).

The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-48-7).

The Dodgers have an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-21 37-28 20-21 61-28 60-30 21-19

