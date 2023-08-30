Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 30.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (1-6, 5.91 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 69, or 63.3%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Los Angeles has won 24 of its 38 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 740 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Caleb Ferguson vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-4
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 31
|Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Spencer Strider
|September 1
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 2
|Braves
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Bryce Elder
|September 3
|Braves
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Charlie Morton
|September 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Jesús Luzardo
