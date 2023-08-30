Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (1-6, 5.91 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 69, or 63.3%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won 24 of its 38 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 740 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule