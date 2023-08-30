On Wednesday, David Peralta (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .275 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

In 59.3% of his 108 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 108), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 of 108 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .280 AVG .270 .319 OBP .302 .447 SLG .362 13 XBH 13 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 26/8 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings