David Peralta vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, David Peralta (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .275 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- In 59.3% of his 108 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 108), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 of 108 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.280
|AVG
|.270
|.319
|OBP
|.302
|.447
|SLG
|.362
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/10
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.91 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
