Austin Barnes -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Brandon Pfaadt

SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has three doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .167.

Barnes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer in his last games.

Barnes has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .191 AVG .143 .276 OBP .197 .235 SLG .186 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 16/7 K/BB 19/4 1 SB 1

