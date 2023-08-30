Austin Barnes vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Austin Barnes -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has three doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .167.
- Barnes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer in his last games.
- Barnes has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.191
|AVG
|.143
|.276
|OBP
|.197
|.235
|SLG
|.186
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/7
|K/BB
|19/4
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.91, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
