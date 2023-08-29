On Tuesday, Will Smith (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks while batting .269.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (44.1%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (15.7%).
  • He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 49
.273 AVG .265
.354 OBP .377
.474 SLG .431
17 XBH 19
11 HR 5
36 RBI 29
46/22 K/BB 25/32
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • The 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
