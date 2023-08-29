Will Smith vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Will Smith (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks while batting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (44.1%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (15.7%).
- He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.354
|OBP
|.377
|.474
|SLG
|.431
|17
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|29
|46/22
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
