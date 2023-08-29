On Tuesday, Will Smith (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks while batting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (44.1%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (15.7%).

He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .273 AVG .265 .354 OBP .377 .474 SLG .431 17 XBH 19 11 HR 5 36 RBI 29 46/22 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings