The Seattle Seahawks right now have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +190

+190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it gave up 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Seattle had three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Also, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner posted two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +40000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +40000

