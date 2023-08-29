Currently the Los Angeles Rams have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

  • Los Angeles covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
  • A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.
  • Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.
  • When the underdog, Los Angeles picked up only two wins (2-9) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-3.
  • The Rams won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

Rams Player Futures

Cooper Kupp Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500
2 September 17 49ers - +1000
3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100
4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000
5 October 8 Eagles - +800
6 October 15 Cardinals - +40000
7 October 22 Steelers - +6000
8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500
9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600
BYE - - - -
11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500
12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +40000
13 December 3 Browns - +3500
14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800
15 December 17 Commanders - +8000
16 December 21 Saints - +4000
17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600
18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

