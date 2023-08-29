Mookie Betts vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.545 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (152) this season while batting .312 with 72 extra-base hits.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 78.2% of his 124 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 55 games this year (44.4%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 76 of 124 games this season, and more than once 28 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.333
|AVG
|.293
|.424
|OBP
|.389
|.671
|SLG
|.547
|37
|XBH
|35
|20
|HR
|15
|43
|RBI
|50
|47/34
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.60 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kelly (10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
