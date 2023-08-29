On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.545 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (152) this season while batting .312 with 72 extra-base hits.

He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 78.2% of his 124 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

In 24.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 55 games this year (44.4%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 76 of 124 games this season, and more than once 28 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 64 .333 AVG .293 .424 OBP .389 .671 SLG .547 37 XBH 35 20 HR 15 43 RBI 50 47/34 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings