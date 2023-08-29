Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rojas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 30 of 98 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 48
.222 AVG .226
.282 OBP .278
.340 SLG .271
12 XBH 7
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/12 K/BB 20/11
4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
