Miguel Rojas vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Rojas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 30 of 98 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.222
|AVG
|.226
|.282
|OBP
|.278
|.340
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
