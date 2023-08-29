Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

Rojas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 30 of 98 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .222 AVG .226 .282 OBP .278 .340 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings