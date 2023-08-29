On Tuesday, Max Muncy (batting .275 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .204 with 13 doubles, 31 home runs and 71 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Muncy will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers during his last games.
  • In 50.9% of his games this year (55 of 108), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (24.1%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 43.5% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored at least once 56 times this year (51.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 56
.216 AVG .193
.369 OBP .302
.506 SLG .465
19 XBH 25
16 HR 15
34 RBI 51
54/40 K/BB 68/31
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.60 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Kelly (10-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.