Max Muncy vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Max Muncy (batting .275 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .204 with 13 doubles, 31 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Muncy will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers during his last games.
- In 50.9% of his games this year (55 of 108), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (24.1%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.5% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this year (51.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.216
|AVG
|.193
|.369
|OBP
|.302
|.506
|SLG
|.465
|19
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|15
|34
|RBI
|51
|54/40
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.60 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kelly (10-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
