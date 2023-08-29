On Tuesday, Max Muncy (batting .275 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .204 with 13 doubles, 31 home runs and 71 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Muncy will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers during his last games.

In 50.9% of his games this year (55 of 108), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (24.1%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.5% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this year (51.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .216 AVG .193 .369 OBP .302 .506 SLG .465 19 XBH 25 16 HR 15 34 RBI 51 54/40 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings