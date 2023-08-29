Jason Heyward -- batting .304 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Heyward has recorded a hit in 43 of 97 games this year (44.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.6%).

In 12.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.6% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year (37 of 97), with two or more runs nine times (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .258 AVG .248 .348 OBP .336 .525 SLG .403 16 XBH 12 8 HR 4 18 RBI 13 27/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings