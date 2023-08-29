Jason Heyward vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- batting .304 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Heyward has recorded a hit in 43 of 97 games this year (44.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- In 12.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.6% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year (37 of 97), with two or more runs nine times (9.3%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.258
|AVG
|.248
|.348
|OBP
|.336
|.525
|SLG
|.403
|16
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
