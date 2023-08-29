James Outman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 69th in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in 65 of 120 games this year (54.2%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has driven in a run in 33 games this season (27.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 120 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.263
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.349
|.436
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|27
|68/25
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old's 3.10 ERA ranks sixth, 1.130 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
