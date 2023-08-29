On Tuesday, James Outman (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 69th in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in 65 of 120 games this year (54.2%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has driven in a run in 33 games this season (27.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 of 120 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .263 AVG .245 .370 OBP .349 .436 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 31 RBI 27 68/25 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings