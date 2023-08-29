Freddie Freeman -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.418), slugging percentage (.589) and OPS (1.007) this season.

He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 41.5% of those games.

Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 55 games this season (42.3%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 79 of 130 games this season, and more than once 27 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .323 AVG .364 .388 OBP .447 .545 SLG .632 35 XBH 42 11 HR 13 38 RBI 50 49/27 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings