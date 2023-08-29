Freddie Freeman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.418), slugging percentage (.589) and OPS (1.007) this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 41.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 55 games this season (42.3%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 79 of 130 games this season, and more than once 27 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.323
|AVG
|.364
|.388
|OBP
|.447
|.545
|SLG
|.632
|35
|XBH
|42
|11
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|50
|49/27
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.60 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (10-5) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.