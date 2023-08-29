James Outman brings a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (81-49) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (11-4) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (10-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (11-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed two innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 2.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with 626 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 144 home runs (20th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 11-for-45 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over 12 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 34-year-old has put together a 3.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.

Kelly has 15 quality starts this season.

Kelly is aiming for his 23rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 3.10 ERA ranks sixth, 1.130 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.458) and ranks second in home runs hit (204) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1127 total hits and second in MLB play scoring 731 runs.

Kelly has thrown 15 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 10 against the Dodgers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.