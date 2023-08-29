Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Aug. 24 2.0 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 5.0 3 1 1 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 74 walks and 93 RBI (152 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .312/.406/.606 slash line so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 178 hits with 51 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .344/.418/.589 so far this season.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 127 hits with 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 39 bases.

He's slashing .281/.363/.518 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 129 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.344/.521 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

