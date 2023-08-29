Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) will host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, August 29, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-190). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.10 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 68, or 63%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 23-12 (65.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (46.4%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won three of seven games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Max Muncy 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+145)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

