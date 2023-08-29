Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 204 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .458.

The Dodgers rank 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (731 total).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

Kershaw is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the year.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Guardians W 9-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Caleb Ferguson Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/1/2023 Braves - Home - - 9/2/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves - Home Clayton Kershaw Charlie Morton

