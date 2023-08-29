The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts ready for the second of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-210). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. In six games in a row, Los Angeles and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 9.2 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 63% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (68-40).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 19-9 record (winning 67.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 67.7% chance to win.

In the 129 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-48-7).

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-21 37-28 20-21 60-28 59-30 21-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.