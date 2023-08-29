Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 29.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (11-4) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (10-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 68, or 63%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 23-12, a 65.7% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 731.

The Dodgers have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule