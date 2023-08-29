Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 29.
The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (11-4) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (10-5) for the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 68, or 63%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 23-12, a 65.7% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 731.
- The Dodgers have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 9-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Caleb Ferguson vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-4
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 31
|Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Max Fried
|September 1
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 2
|Braves
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Bryce Elder
|September 3
|Braves
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Charlie Morton
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.