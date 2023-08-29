David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .269 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (12.1%).

He has scored in 34 of 107 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .267 AVG .270 .308 OBP .302 .432 SLG .362 12 XBH 13 6 HR 1 23 RBI 24 26/8 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings