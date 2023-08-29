David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .269 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (12.1%).
  • He has scored in 34 of 107 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 56
.267 AVG .270
.308 OBP .302
.432 SLG .362
12 XBH 13
6 HR 1
23 RBI 24
26/8 K/BB 30/10
1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.60 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (10-5) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
