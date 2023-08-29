Chris Taylor vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .220.
- In 52.2% of his 90 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 31 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for Mookie Betts
- Click Here for Freddie Freeman
- Click Here for David Peralta
- Click Here for Will Smith
- Click Here for Max Muncy
- Click Here for James Outman
- Click Here for Jason Heyward
- Click Here for Miguel Rojas
- Click Here for Kiké Hernández
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.200
|.321
|OBP
|.296
|.427
|SLG
|.400
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|22
|46/14
|K/BB
|52/17
|6
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Kelly (10-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.10), 17th in WHIP (1.130), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.