On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .220.

In 52.2% of his 90 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 31 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 49 .242 AVG .200 .321 OBP .296 .427 SLG .400 12 XBH 12 5 HR 8 17 RBI 22 46/14 K/BB 52/17 6 SB 5

