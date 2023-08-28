The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (65 of 101), with at least two hits 27 times (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56 of 101 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .270 AVG .265 .353 OBP .377 .476 SLG .431 17 XBH 19 11 HR 5 36 RBI 29 46/22 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings