Will Smith vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (65 of 101), with at least two hits 27 times (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 101 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.270
|AVG
|.265
|.353
|OBP
|.377
|.476
|SLG
|.431
|17
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|29
|46/22
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen (14-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.11), seventh in WHIP (1.060), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
