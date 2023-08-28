As of August 28 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

  • Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
  • Rams games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
  • Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per game.
  • Last year the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.
  • When the underdog, Los Angeles had only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-3.
  • The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

Rams Player Futures

Cooper Kupp Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500
2 September 17 49ers - +1000
3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100
4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000
5 October 8 Eagles - +800
6 October 15 Cardinals - +40000
7 October 22 Steelers - +6000
8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500
9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600
BYE - - - -
11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500
12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +40000
13 December 3 Browns - +3500
14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800
15 December 17 Commanders - +8000
16 December 21 Saints - +4000
17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600
18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

